Facts

09:50 27.04.2022

In Severodonetsk, priest of UOC (MP) passes on to enemy information about Ukrainian troops

1 min read
In Severodonetsk, priest of UOC (MP) passes on to enemy information about Ukrainian troops

In Severodonetsk, a clergyman of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) passed on to the enemy information about the deployment of Ukrainian troops, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The mobile phone of a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was checked by law enforcement officers yesterday, April 26. Correspondence with representatives of illegal armed groups was found on the phone, in which this citizen transmitted information about the number, location, and armament of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine," Haidai wrote in a telegram.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

Zelensky: Aggravation of situation in Transnistria caused by actions of Russian special services

Russia's attempt to create new govt in part of Ukraine will lead to new sanctions

Austin announces monthly meetings of Ukraine Defense Consultative Group

LATEST

EU views suspended gas supply from Russia as blackmail, mapping out response – European Commission president

Zelensky: Missiles launched by Russia fly over blocks of three Ukrainian NPPs

Invaders fire at energy infrastructure enterprise of Zelenodolsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region, employee wounded

Canada intends to transfer seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, compensate to victims

Armed Forces of Ukraine strike positions of Russian invaders on Zmiyiny Island - South Operational Command

Global control over Russian nuclear facilities, nuclear technologies needed - Zelensky

Zelensky: Aggravation of situation in Transnistria caused by actions of Russian special services

Guterres proposes setting up Russia-Ukraine-UN group for efficiency of humanitarian corridors

Rinat Akhmetov: I am proud that Azovstal is stronghold of resistance in Mariupol

Russia's attempt to create new govt in part of Ukraine will lead to new sanctions

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD