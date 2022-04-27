In Severodonetsk, priest of UOC (MP) passes on to enemy information about Ukrainian troops

In Severodonetsk, a clergyman of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) passed on to the enemy information about the deployment of Ukrainian troops, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"The mobile phone of a clergyman of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was checked by law enforcement officers yesterday, April 26. Correspondence with representatives of illegal armed groups was found on the phone, in which this citizen transmitted information about the number, location, and armament of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine," Haidai wrote in a telegram.