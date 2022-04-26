Facts

Two antennas of Transdniestria's TV and radio center blown up

Two explosions occurred at the television and radio broadcasting center in the unrecognized Transdniestrian Moldovan Republic early on Tuesday morning, Transdniestria's Interior Ministry said.

"Two explosions occurred in the village of Mayak in the Grigoriopol district in the early hours of April 26 - the first one at 6:40 a.m. and the second one at 7:05 a.m. Law enforcement agencies and emergency services of Transdniestria were immediately dispatched to the site of the incident. The Grigoriopol police have cordoned off the premises of the Mayak television and radio center and Defense Ministry sappers have begun examining all of the center's facilities. Reports released as of 9:00 a.m. indicate that the two most powerful antennas - a megawatt antenna and a half-megawatt one - were rendered inoperable. Both antennas were used to rebroadcast Russian radio programs," the Interior Ministry said.

No employees of the television and radio center or local residents were injured, it said.

