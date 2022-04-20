Facts

11:04 20.04.2022

Russia losses 20,900 personnel, 815 tanks and 171 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

1 min read
The combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 as of Wednesday morning, April 20, amounted to about 20,900 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 815 tanks, 2,087 armored combat vehicles, 391 artillery systems, 136 multiple rocket launchers, 67 air defense systems, 171 aircraft and 150 helicopters.

In addition, the occupiers lost 1,504 units of automotive equipment, eight ships, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 165 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, four missile launchers and 27 units of special equipment.

Thus, according to the reports of the General Staff, about 100 occupiers, 13 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, four MLRS, two aircraft, seven drones and nine cars were destroyed during the day.

"The data is being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

