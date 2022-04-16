Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Saturday morning, April 16, amounted to about 20,100 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, Russia also lost 762 tanks, 1,982 armored combat vehicles, 371 artillery systems, 125 multiple rocket launchers, 66 air defense weapons, 163 aircraft and 145 helicopters.