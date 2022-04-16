Facts

12:50 16.04.2022

Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Saturday morning, April 16, amounted to about 20,100 personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this period, Russia also lost 762 tanks, 1,982 armored combat vehicles, 371 artillery systems, 125 multiple rocket launchers, 66 air defense weapons, 163 aircraft and 145 helicopters.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

Public cybersecurity center repels attack on websites of govt agencies, availability of resources not violated

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Some 700 Ukrainian soldiers, over 1,000 civilians in Russian captivity

LATEST

Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

Occupants send computer viruses allegedly on behalf of SBU

Wizz Air extends cancellation of flights from Ukraine until July, sharply cuts number of destinations

Public cybersecurity center repels attack on websites of govt agencies, availability of resources not violated

Georgian parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv – Papuashvili

Embassy of Italy resumes work in Kyiv

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Missile attack on Kharkiv on Sat killed one person, 18 people injured

At night 4 cruise missiles fired from Belarus at Lviv region destroyed – AFU

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD