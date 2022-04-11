Defense of Mariupol continues, communication with units heroically retaining city is stable, maintained – AFU Commander-in-Chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said that the heroic defense of Mariupol by Ukrainian servicemen continues, and the command maintains contact with the defenders who remain in the city.

"The defense of Mariupol continues. Communication with the units of the defense forces heroically retaining the city is stable and maintained," Zaluzhny said on Facebook on Monday.

He said "the conduct of defense operations is not a topic of public discussion." "We are doing the possible and impossible for the victory and the preservation of the lives of personnel and civilians in all directions. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" the commander-in-chief said.