Facts

18:37 19.01.2022

US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

1 min read
US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

The United States and allies will act in a coordinated and purposeful manner so that Russia feels the consequences of aggression, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We have been working intensively both within the U.S. government and in very closed coordination with European allies and partners very importantly to come forward and put forward together a comprehensive set of sanctions that as we have said include things we have not done in the past, including in 2014. And as it is being made clear not just by us, but by the G7, by the EU and by NATO. We have massive consequences for Russia if it engages in further aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the official, this will include financial, economic and export control components.

"We are working not only in close consultations with European countries and institutions, but also in place where should it come to that and I hope it does not but should it come to that we will act strongly, in a coordinated manner to impose those consequences on Russia," Blinken said.

Tags: #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:50 19.01.2022
Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

09:42 19.01.2022
Blinken arrives in Ukraine

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

15:28 18.01.2022
USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

12:47 18.01.2022
Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

09:38 10.01.2022
Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

12:28 04.01.2022
Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

09:02 30.12.2021
Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

19:17 29.12.2021
Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

Zelensky, Blinken discuss settlement in Donbas, further talks with Russia – Department of State

17:31 02.12.2021
Blinken at meeting with Kuleba: Minsk accords - best way for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Blinken at meeting with Kuleba: Minsk accords - best way for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

16:11 02.12.2021
At meeting with Lavrov, Blinken calls for Russia to pull back forces from Ukraine, adhere to Minsk agreements

At meeting with Lavrov, Blinken calls for Russia to pull back forces from Ukraine, adhere to Minsk agreements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

LATEST

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Defense appeals ruling restricting Poroshenko's exit from Ukraine

Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

USA transfers about 1 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccines to Ukraine

Almaty Airport resumes normal operation

White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD