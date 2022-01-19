US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

The United States and allies will act in a coordinated and purposeful manner so that Russia feels the consequences of aggression, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We have been working intensively both within the U.S. government and in very closed coordination with European allies and partners very importantly to come forward and put forward together a comprehensive set of sanctions that as we have said include things we have not done in the past, including in 2014. And as it is being made clear not just by us, but by the G7, by the EU and by NATO. We have massive consequences for Russia if it engages in further aggression against Ukraine," Blinken said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the official, this will include financial, economic and export control components.

"We are working not only in close consultations with European countries and institutions, but also in place where should it come to that and I hope it does not but should it come to that we will act strongly, in a coordinated manner to impose those consequences on Russia," Blinken said.