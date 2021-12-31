Facts

10:18 31.12.2021

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

2 min read
PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine is actively working to bring the case of UAH 8.3 billion in losses of PrivatBank (Kyiv) to court, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"We are now actively moving in the investigation to bring this case to court," Venediktova wrote in a column on the Ukrainska Pravda website on Thursday.

She recalled that the proceedings on the withdrawal of funds from PrivatBank before its nationalization had been investigated since 2017, and in January 2021 she personally entered the group of prosecutors, gave the necessary instructions and appointed expert examinations, which established losses of more than UAH 8.3 billion for two episodes of criminal activities of the bank's top managers.

"And already in February and March, five high-ranking officials received the suspicions agreed by me," the Prosecutor General said.

As reported, on February 23 of this year Venediktova announced that three former employees from the management of PrivatBank had been reconciled in the embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale, and of official forgery. It concerned ex-head of the bank's board Oleksandr Dubilet, ex-first deputy head Volodymyr Yatsenko and first deputy head of the board of Inderzhstrakh (Dnipro), Olena Bychykhina.

Former first deputy head of PrivatBank's board, Yatsenko, was arrested while trying to leave Ukraine, and then released on bail of UAH 52 million. Dubilet has been put on the wanted list since March 26, 2021, and on December 22, the Investigative Judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) chose him a measure of restraint in the form of detention (in absentia).

Bychykhina was also put on the wanted list in May.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to the proposal of the NBU and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.

According to the statistics of the National Bank of Ukraine, as of October 1, 2021, in terms of total assets, PrivatBank ranked 1st in the rating (UAH 550.328 billion) among 71 banks operating in the country.

Tags: #privatbank #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 28.12.2021
Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

10:35 23.12.2021
Wagner PMC head served with suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity

Wagner PMC head served with suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity

11:09 17.12.2021
PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

18:53 14.12.2021
Appeal Court takes NBU side in dispute with Kolomoisky about list of persons associated with PrivatBank

Appeal Court takes NBU side in dispute with Kolomoisky about list of persons associated with PrivatBank

13:06 09.12.2021
Venediktova discusses experience, prospects of cooperation in law enforcement in USA

Venediktova discusses experience, prospects of cooperation in law enforcement in USA

16:11 19.11.2021
Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

Cyprus court invites Kolomoisky to consider PrivatBank's claim

11:44 05.11.2021
SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

18:38 27.10.2021
Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

18:14 08.10.2021
PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

17:39 08.10.2021
Medvedchuk charged with high treason, aiding terrorist organizations, involvement in illegal coal supplies from ORDLO – Prosecutor General

Medvedchuk charged with high treason, aiding terrorist organizations, involvement in illegal coal supplies from ORDLO – Prosecutor General

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

LATEST

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

Kyiv's court opens proceedings on suit of fugitive President Yanukovych against Rada regarding recognition of fact of his self-removal from office in 2014

Putin, Biden to discuss agenda of recent virtual summit, topical aspects of security guarantee talks due in Jan in phone call on Thursday

Zelensky approves timing of military dismissal, conduct of conscriptions for military service in 2022

SBI reports suspicion to commander of militants, who led shelling on Ukrainian positions in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD