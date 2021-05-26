Ukraine and Israel intend to support measures aimed at preserving the historical memory of the two peoples. It was stated during the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk with the Director of the Department of External Relations of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Complex Yossi Gevir and the Director of the Holocaust Research Center named after M. Mirilashvili Arkady Zeltser, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«Possible areas of deepening cooperation and issues of mutual interest for Ukraine and Israel, in particular in the field of combating anti-Semitism, were discussed. The Ambassador of Ukraine spoke about the measures taken by the Ukrainian authorities in the field of combating this phenomenon, including at the legislative level. It was stressed the need to maintain direct contacts at the level of historians and scholars from Ukraine and Israel to hold joint events dedicated to the historical memory of the two peoples», - the statement says.

Particular attention was paid to the proper commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust, including the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the tragedy in Babyn Yar, and the need to preserve the memory of the Righteous Among the Nations.

The Ambassador of Ukraine also met with the Director of the Archives Department Alexander Abraham and got acquainted with the activities of the archival service of the Memorial Complex.