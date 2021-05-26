Facts

16:45 26.05.2021

Ukraine and Israel intend to hold joint events dedicated to the historical memory of the two peoples - The Embassy

2 min read

Ukraine and Israel intend to support measures aimed at preserving the historical memory of the two peoples. It was stated during the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk with the Director of the Department of External Relations of the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Complex Yossi Gevir and the Director of the Holocaust Research Center named after M. Mirilashvili Arkady Zeltser, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«Possible areas of deepening cooperation and issues of mutual interest for Ukraine and Israel, in particular in the field of combating anti-Semitism, were discussed. The Ambassador of Ukraine spoke about the measures taken by the Ukrainian authorities in the field of combating this phenomenon, including at the legislative level. It was stressed the need to maintain direct contacts at the level of historians and scholars from Ukraine and Israel to hold joint events dedicated to the historical memory of the two peoples», - the statement says.

Particular attention was paid to the proper commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust, including the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the tragedy in Babyn Yar, and the need to preserve the memory of the Righteous Among the Nations.

The Ambassador of Ukraine also met with the Director of the Archives Department Alexander Abraham and got acquainted with the activities of the archival service of the Memorial Complex.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Belavia cancels flights to Ukraine until Aug 25

Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court invalidates City Council decision on regional status of Russian language

LATEST

The Embassy of Ukraine evacuated 103 compatriots from the Gaza Strip

Schools should not shift responsibility for distance learning quality to students - Shkarlet

Ukraine enters top five countries by origin of account networks showing coordinated misbehavior on Facebook

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukrainian govt suggests increasing state aid for childbirth up to UAH 50,000 from Jan 1

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

Ambassador Korniychuk deals with the organization of training of Ukrainian doctors in Israel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD