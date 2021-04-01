Facts

19:43 01.04.2021

Ukraine and Israel may start joint production of defense products - The Embassy

1 min read

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel is negotiating the possibility of establishing a joint production of defense products in Ukraine. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The ambassador got acquainted with the process of defense production at the Israeli high-tech enterprise EMTAN. It was demonstrated the full production cycle - from the moment of receiving raw materials to the final quality control and production of various types of finished products», - the statement says.

The Embassy emphasizes that during the visit to the enterprise the issues of possible cooperation with the Ukrainian enterprises of the defense-industrial complex «in the direction of creation of the corresponding joint production in Ukraine» were discussed.

Interfax-Ukraine
