Ukraine to take part in Warrior Games competition for veterans, military personnel in Florida

Ukraine will take part in the international multisport competition Warrior Games for veterans and military personnel, according to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

"Forty Ukrainian veterans will perform for the first time at the international multisport competition Warrior Games in the United States," the press service of the Ministry of Veterans said.

It is noted that Warrior Games is an adaptive competition for military personnel and veterans who were wounded, injured or sick while performing their official duties.

In 2021, they will take place in Orlando, Florida state in the U.S. from September 12 to September 22. The games program includes 12 sports: archery, golf, shooting, athletics (running and throwing), cycling, swimming, rowing, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, powerlifting and sitting volleyball.

There are teams from eight countries of the world: the U.S., Ukraine, Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Georgia among the participants.

The selection of candidates for participation in the Warrior Games will take place within the framework of national competitions, which will be held in Kyiv in mid-May 2021. Registration for qualifying competitions will take place from March 22 to April 30, 2021.

The Ukrainian team will include representatives of the National Team of Ukraine of Invictus Games, as well as veterans who will pass the national selection.