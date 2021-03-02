Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation systems

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel acquainted with irrigation technologies for using in the modernization of certain sectors of Ukrainian agriculture. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«The Ambassador visited one of the largest kibbutz in Israel - Naan. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the advanced developments and technologies in the field of irrigation for the cultivation of various fruit and vegetable crops», - the message says.

The head of the diplomatic mission also held working meetings with the leadership of the Israeli company NaanDanJain Irrigation, which specializes in the production and commercialization of irrigation systems and greenhouse complexes, and the Israel-Ukraine Association for Development and Cooperation.

«During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation of this company with Ukraine were discussed, in particular, at the regional level in the context of introducing optimal solutions for the modernization of certain sectors of agriculture», -the Embassy says.