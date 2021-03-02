Facts

21:50 02.03.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation systems

1 min read
Ambassador Korniychuk discussed the prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and an Israeli manufacturer of irrigation systems

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel acquainted with irrigation technologies for using in the modernization of certain sectors of Ukrainian agriculture. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«The Ambassador visited one of the largest kibbutz in Israel - Naan. The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the advanced developments and technologies in the field of irrigation for the cultivation of various fruit and vegetable crops», - the message says.

The head of the diplomatic mission also held working meetings with the leadership of the Israeli company NaanDanJain Irrigation, which specializes in the production and commercialization of irrigation systems and greenhouse complexes, and the Israel-Ukraine Association for Development and Cooperation.

«During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation of this company with Ukraine were discussed, in particular, at the regional level in the context of introducing optimal solutions for the modernization of certain sectors of agriculture», -the Embassy says.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

LATEST

Special flight for Ukrainians wishing to return from Israel, scheduled for March 4 - The Embassy

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

NAPC head sends protocols to court against Tupytsky, convicted of conflict of interest due to undeclared plot in Crimea

Ukraine expects EU to impose sanctions against violators of rights, freedoms in occupied Crimea - MFA

Administrative Court of Appeal decides to wait for Constitutional Court's verdict on 'anti-Kolomoisky' law in case on legality of PrivatBank's nationalization

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

Yanukovych's spokesman denies he has frozen bank accounts, assets in Switzerland

Residents of occupied territories watch Dim TV channel

Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD