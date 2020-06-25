Rate of active COVID-19 patients in Ukraine reaches 50 per 100,000 people

The number of active patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ukraine has reached the level of 50 infected people per 100,000 population, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"When we determined this criterion [40 patients per 100,000 population for the distribution of countries into the red and green zones], Ukraine was under the conditions of an adaptive lockdown. The rate of active patients in Ukraine at that time was around 37 patients per 100,000 population, while today it is around 50 patients. It all happened within just ten days," he said.