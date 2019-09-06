Ukraine at TCG raises issue of return of Russian side to JCCC due to increase in shelling attacks in Donbas – Olifer

At a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in Donbas, the Ukrainian side raised the issue of the Russian side returning to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Parties (JCCC) due to an increase in the number of shelling attacks, a spokeswoman for the second President of Ukraine, representative of Ukraine in TCG Leonid Kuchma, Darka Olifer, said.

"The past two weeks saw an increase in the number of violations of the ceasefire regime by the illegal armed groups of the ORDLO, including the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Therefore, as part of the TCG meeting, the Ukrainian side raised the issue of the Russian side returning to the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination of Parties. It is advisable to restore this bilateral Russian-Ukrainian mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire," Olifer wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

JCCC is the Minsk Protocol Compliance Monitoring Group, which includes representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian sides. The center began its work on September 26, 2014. Since April 2015, the Ukrainian and Russian sides began keeping separate records of ceasefire violations.

At the same time, on December 19, 2017, all 75 Russian officers that were part of the Russian side of the JCCC left Ukraine and returned to Russia.