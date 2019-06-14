Facts

11:16 14.06.2019

Sea Launсh redeployment from U.S. to Far East threaten to transform spaceport into scrap metal – Pivdenne design bureau

Pivdenne Design Bureau (Dnipro) is perplexed by the plans to redeploy the Sea Launch spaceport that has no technical analogues in the world from the Pacific area in the United States to the Far East.

"Today they say different things ... The Russian Space Agency has decided to transfer it [the Sea Launch spaceport] to the Far East," Oleksandr Degtyarev, the director general of state enterprise Pivdenne Design Bureau, said, evaluating the prospects for the resumption of the Sea Launch commercial international project, previously implemented with the participation of space industry companies from the U.S., the Russian Federation and Ukraine and frozen in the new geopolitical situation.

"Something [from the equipment] will be removed. It will be scrap metal. It will come [to the new spaceport] and stay for a while," he said.

Degtyarev noted that the new owner of Sea Launch, Russia's S7Group, in April announced that it had suspended the previously announced plans to restart the launch activity of the maritime spaceport based in the U.S. port in Long Beach (California) in connection with the tragic death of one of the founders and shareholders of S7Group, Natalia Fileva, in March.

