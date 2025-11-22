Ukrainian FP7 tactical ballistic missile to enter service by end of 2025 – Fire Point's chief designer

The process of codifying the FP-7 tactical ballistic missile at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, Fire Point co-owner and chief designer Denys Shtilerman said.

"We plan to complete the codification process of the FP7 tactical ballistic missile at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense by the end of 2025," he said in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk.

"FP7 is a finished missile. It already flies. We're now finalizing our exams and hope to be adopted into service before the New Year… But under our regulations it's not classified as a missile, but as a ballistic drone. The second such ballistic drone – the FP9, with an 800-kilometer range and an 850-kilogram warhead. We hope to have adopted by June of next year," Shtilerman said.

He emphasized that the missile would have a relatively simple design, and thanks to pre-established production processes and a funded order, missiles will "roll out like hotcakes."

According to the developer, a critical issue remains the precise inertial navigation system, for which the company currently has to purchase laser gyroscopes. As a result, Fire Point is now building its own gyroscope manufacturing facility.

Given the security risks and sensitivity of such production, the new plant is being built abroad in an unnamed partner country. "But unfortunately, this type of facility, just like solid-fuel engine casting, simply cannot be located in Ukraine. Because if there's a strike, all the testing stands would have to be recalibrated. That would take time and halt production," Shtilerman explained.