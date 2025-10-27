Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:59 27.10.2025

Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day: Thank you to everyone who continues to teach it

1 min read
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day: Thank you to everyone who continues to teach it
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked all people who teach the Ukrainian language - no matter who and wherever they are.

"To all parents who speak Ukrainian with their children. To every teacher who opens up the boundless space of Ukrainian culture for children. To each and every person who cherishes Ukrainian here and abroad. And, of course, to all those brave Ukrainian hearts who are loyal to Ukraine and teach Ukrainian even in temporarily occupied territory. To each of our soldiers - because where there are Ukrainian positions, there the struggle for the life of Ukraine, our people, our culture continues," Zelenskyy wrote in the Telegram channel.

"Let us remember that to be Ukrainian is to be brave. There are many nations in the world, but only the brave ones were able to defend their independence. Ukrainians are just like that," he said.

Tags: #day_of_ukrainian_writing_and_language #zelenskyy

