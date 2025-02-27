Sukharevsky on laser weapons: We to make very serious statement about this project in coming months

The laser weapons that Ukraine has are an absolutely promising project, said the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is an absolutely promising project. I think that in the coming months we will make a very serious statement about it," he noted on the sidelines of the YES meeting Three Years - Time to Win, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Commenting on the risks for Ukraine in the field of technology due to a possible reduction in support from partners, in particular the United States, Sukharevsky expressed confidence that work in this direction for Ukrainians will not stop.

"We have a lot of smart people, we have great manufacturers. I believe in them, and I believe that we will find a way out of any situation," he stressed.

In December 2024, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, reported that Ukraine currently has a laser weapon, its name is Trident.

"We can state that today Ukraine is, if I am not mistaken, the fifth country that can say that it has a laser. Today, we can already shoot down planes with this laser at an altitude of over 2 km," he said.