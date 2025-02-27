Facts

11:28 27.02.2025

Sukharevsky on laser weapons: We to make very serious statement about this project in coming months

2 min read

The laser weapons that Ukraine has are an absolutely promising project, said the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is an absolutely promising project. I think that in the coming months we will make a very serious statement about it," he noted on the sidelines of the YES meeting Three Years - Time to Win, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Commenting on the risks for Ukraine in the field of technology due to a possible reduction in support from partners, in particular the United States, Sukharevsky expressed confidence that work in this direction for Ukrainians will not stop.

"We have a lot of smart people, we have great manufacturers. I believe in them, and I believe that we will find a way out of any situation," he stressed.

In December 2024, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, reported that Ukraine currently has a laser weapon, its name is Trident.

"We can state that today Ukraine is, if I am not mistaken, the fifth country that can say that it has a laser. Today, we can already shoot down planes with this laser at an altitude of over 2 km," he said. 

Tags: #laser_weapons

HOT NEWS

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Air Force: 90 out of 166 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 72 lost in location

LATEST

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Another 100 communities to open Resilience Centers in 2025

Russian army kills seven residents of Donetsk region in past day, 11 injured

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

G7 Ambassadors welcome law on establishment of two specialized administrative courts

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

AD