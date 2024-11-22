Facts

Denis Gorbunenko's lawyers will appeal the decision to impose sanctions in the UK

Denis Gorbunenko's lawyers will appeal against the decision to include him in the sanctions list imposed by the United Kingdom.

‘Mr. Gorbunenko categorically denies any wrongdoing and will  vigorously contest the decision to include him on the sanctions list and has instructed UK lawyers to commence the  process‘, the statement said.

The lawyers emphasise that Denis Gorbunenko learnt from the media of his inclusion on the UK sanctions list on the 21st of November 2024.

‘Mr. Gorbunenko had not received any prior notification of the decision to sanction him, nor was he given an opportunity to respond to the allegations. He has not been formally or properly notified of the detailed reasons for his sanction designation‘, the lawyers note.

As a reminder, on 21 November the UK imposed sanctions on a number of individuals suspected of corruption. Among them is Denis Gorbunenko, who allegedly facilitated Firtash's corruption.

