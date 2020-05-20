Economy

12:47 20.05.2020

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that it is impossible to find an independent person in the energy sector.

"Tell me, please, do we have any independent energy specialists? Show them to me! No matter whom we hire, the media say on the next day that that is a person of [Rinat] Akhmetov, [Ihor] Kolomoisky or [Victor] Pinchuk," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Therefore, it is difficult to find a good candidate for energy minister, the president said.

