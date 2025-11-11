Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:21 11.11.2025

Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

1 min read
Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

The Supervisory Board of Energoatom will convene a special meeting to assess the situation with corruption allegations against company employees, its official statement on Telegram said on Tuesday morning.

"The Supervisory Board takes the recent corruption allegations against Energoatom employees with the utmost seriousness. The Board will convene a special meeting to comprehensively assess the situation and determine appropriate actions," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Supervisory Board will initiate an independent audit of the relevant operations, as well as a comprehensive assessment of the company's internal procedures and control systems.

"The Supervisory Board is committed to the principles of full transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of integrity within the organization, as well as cooperation with the authorities," the statement said.

On Monday, November 10, the NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to detect corruption in the energy sector, including money laundering on a large scale at Energoatom.

The operation is known as "Midas."

Tags: #midas #energy #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

16:33 11.11.2025
Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

15:50 11.11.2025
'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

'Midas case' suspect Pushkar is in Warsaw on a business trip - sources

14:27 11.11.2025
Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

Five people detained in 'Midas' case, seven notified of suspicion – NABU

09:50 11.11.2025
Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

Energy Minister expects continued aid from intl partners, despite 'Midas' case

09:29 11.11.2025
Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

Energy specialists work to reduce power cuts amid ongoing threats – Minister of Energy

21:22 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

Zelenskyy: Any effective action against corruption greatly needed

20:02 10.11.2025
Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

Kharkiv plans to create energy hub with transition of energy supply to alternative sources – Terekhov

19:01 10.11.2025
Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

Operation 'Midas:' participants consider protecting energy facilities as source of profit – NABU

17:05 10.11.2025
Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

Energoatom confirms searches by NABU, SAPO at its premises

14:10 10.11.2025
Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

Operation Midas: Notebook with the logo of the Russian Security Service found in office of co-organizer of criminal scheme

HOT NEWS

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

Yatsenyuk: Be ready – there won't be as much money next year as this year

Yatsenyuk: Despite certain constraints, Ukraine's economy is a wartime economy

LATEST

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

Prices for construction-assembly works in Ukraine up by 5.2% in Sept – statistics

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

Business complains most about prices and access to electricity, outflow of personnel, consumers, 'shadow,' changing legislative field

Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

Ukrzaliznytsia predicts 7% reduction in freight transportation in 2025, 0.6% increase in 2026

About UAH 4 bln of compensation paid under eRecovery program over month

Gas situation in Ukraine not as critical as it could have been after Russian attacks – Naftogaz supervisory board member

Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

Moldova fears crisis on fuel market due to sanctions against Lukoil, discussing buying out part of oil company's assets

AD
AD