Energoatom Supervisory Board to hold meeting to assess corruption allegations

The Supervisory Board of Energoatom will convene a special meeting to assess the situation with corruption allegations against company employees, its official statement on Telegram said on Tuesday morning.

"The Supervisory Board takes the recent corruption allegations against Energoatom employees with the utmost seriousness. The Board will convene a special meeting to comprehensively assess the situation and determine appropriate actions," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Supervisory Board will initiate an independent audit of the relevant operations, as well as a comprehensive assessment of the company's internal procedures and control systems.

"The Supervisory Board is committed to the principles of full transparency, accountability, and the highest standards of integrity within the organization, as well as cooperation with the authorities," the statement said.

On Monday, November 10, the NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to detect corruption in the energy sector, including money laundering on a large scale at Energoatom.

The operation is known as "Midas."