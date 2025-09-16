State Film Agency funding held flat in draft 2026 budget

Photo: Unsplash

The draft state budget for 2026 provides for financing the State Agency for Cinema at the 2025 level in the amount of UAH 204.4 million.

According to the draft law No. 14000 of September 15, it is proposed to allocate UAH 204.4 million for the State Agency for Cinema, of which UAH 30.8 million is for management and administration in the field of cinematography, and UAH 173.7 million is for state support for cinematography, in particular, documentation of war crimes.

In addition, UAH 4 billion (in 2025, UAH 405 million) is provided for ensuring strategic communications, information security, measures for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, national identity, heroism, creation and distribution of patriotic audiovisual works.

In turn, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications announced that in 2026, additional funding of UAH 3.7 billion will be allocated to the creation of a Ukrainian cultural product: new films, TV series, music, books and projects that affirm Ukrainian identity and tell the world about Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the State Film and Television Agency Andriy Osipov said that he expects to increase funding for the cinema sector to UAH 2 billion in the state budget for 2026. At the same time, the Ministry of Culture stated that funding for the cinema sector for the next year must be increased to at least UAH 500-600 million.

The Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada recommended adopting in the second reading and as a whole the draft law No. 6194 "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding State Support for Cinematography in Ukraine" and supported the financing of the State Film Agency by no less than 0.2% of the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the previous year. If the parliament supports the draft law with this amendment, the financing of the State Film Agency in 2026 should be over 7 billion UAH.

As reported, the state budget for 2024 provides for UAH 663.4 million for the State Film Agency, of which UAH 28.7 million for leadership and management in the field of cinematography and UAH 634.7 million for state support for cinematography, in particular, the documentation of war crimes.

The state budget for 2025 provides for a 69.2% reduction in the financing of the State Film Agency to UAH 204.1 million.