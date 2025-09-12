Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:00 12.09.2025

Innovation Forpost industrial park in Ukrainian city of Dnipro negotiating with first potential tenants – MP Kysylevsky

The Innovation Forpost industrial park in Dnipro is finishing the reconstruction of industrial buildings and negotiating with its first two potential tenants – food industry enterprises, said Dmytro Kysylevsky, deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Economic Development Committee.

"The industrial park in Dnipro is attracting its first investors. Negotiations are underway with two potential residents preparing to set up production in the renovated premises. Both companies operate in the food industry," he wrote on Facebook Friday.

According to the post, reconstruction of two industrial buildings with a total area of 3,500 sq m is nearing completion. Construction of a 16.5 MW substation is also in progress. The project further includes 4.6 km of internal roads and driveways, 2.3 km of water pipelines, as well as stormwater and domestic sewage systems, internal power networks, and landscaping.

As reported, in August 2024 the Economy Ministry allocated UAH 150 million of the UAH 326.9 million needed to build the transformer substation for Innovation Forpost. The Dnipro city council plans to raise the balance through local borrowing.

Innovation Forpost was registered in 2018. Its management company is the Dnipro City Council's Development Agency municipal enterprise. The park covers 49.5 ha of municipal land.

