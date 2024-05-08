EU Ambassadors agree on Plan for Ukraine needed to finance EUR50bn Ukraine Facility

Permanent Representatives of the European Union member states have agreed with the Plan for Ukraine provided by Kiev, which is necessary for financing within the Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR50 billion for the period until 2027.

The relevant decision was taken on Wednesday in Brussels in the framework of the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives, the Belgian Presidency said on its page in X.

“The EU ambassadors agreed in principle to the Plan for Ukraine, which outlines the country's reform efforts to receive EU financial assistance until 2027 under the Ukraine Facility,” the statement said.

Further, this decision should be approved by a qualified majority of votes of the EU Council for Economy and Finance, which will meet on May 14.

Ukraine Facility is an instrument that provides for the possibility of Ukraine to receive financial and technical assistance from the EU in 2024-2027 for a total amount of EUR50 bln. EUR38.27 bln will be allocated for budgetary support, EUR6.97 bln for investment fund, EUR4.76 bln for technical and administrative support.

On March 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the plan for Ukraine Facility and already on March 20 the document was submitted to the European Commission. On April 15, the EC gave its positive assessment of the plan.

