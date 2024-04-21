World Malbec Day was celebrated in Kyiv

On April 17, 2024, the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Ukraine organized a tasting of Argentine Malbec wines at Le Silpo in Kyiv on the occasion of World Malbec Day.

The presentation was opened by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to Ukraine, Ms. Elena Leticia Teresa Mukusinski.

The history of Malbec is amazing: born in France, it failed to become popular in its homeland and moved to another continent, Argentina, where it finally received well-deserved recognition and universal love.

This grape variety was brought to Argentina in 1853 by the French agronomist Michel Aimé Puget (1821-1875), who was invited to head the agronomic farm in Mendoza by Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, an Argentine politician and future President of the Argentine Republic. The project on their foundation was submitted to the local legislative assembly on April 17, 1853, which became the starting point of Malbec's new history.

After the cold winter of 1956, when more than 75% of Malbec vines in Europe died, Argentina became the main region where this grape variety is cultivated, and Malbec wine became a kind of visiting card of the country.

In 2011, the Wines of Argentina organization declared April 17 as World Malbec Day to promote Malbec and Argentine wines on the global market.

On January 6, 1992, Ukraine and Argentina established diplomatic relations. The Argentine Embassy in Ukraine was opened in May 1993.

Source: Diplomatic News