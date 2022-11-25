Columns

14:59 25.11.2022

Author IHOR ZHDANOV

russia is already purchasing weapons not only from Iran, but also trying to negotiate with Sudan!

3 min read
russia is already purchasing weapons not only from Iran, but also trying to negotiate with Sudan!

Ihor Zhdanov, Information Defense Project, The “Open Policy” Foundation

 

russia's stocks of high-precision weapons and artillery ammunition have decreased so much that it is trying to purchase them all over the world, first of all in the countries of the Middle East and recently in Africa (!).

As you may know, purchases were made in Iran previously, but its weapons production capabilities can only partially cover the needs of the aggressor's army. Now the russians have intensified their efforts in other countries that are not formally allies of the russian federation.

russia understands that due to its own high toxicity, the negative reaction of the world community, the search for new sources and ways of supplying weapons to the russian federation must be carried out as closed as possible. Therefore, the Kremlin is working out such solutions that, firstly, could confuse Ukraine and our Western partners as much as possible, and, second, in case of the discovery of such equipment, would allow arms sellers to avoid responsibility and sanctions for the sale of weapons to the russian federation.

One of the relevant examples is the supply of Iranian drones to the russian army and the efforts of Iranian officials to deny the fact of their direct supply after the start of russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Another way is to purchase weapons "under a foreign flag". Well, the russians can try to purchase ammunition, other weapons, pretending to be intermediaries who buy weapons for Ukraine or some third country.

Recently, the geography of possible suppliers of weapons has been expanding. According to our insider information, the russians are now trying to find ammunition even in Africa, for example, in Sudan (!). Recently, an official russian delegation was there - it is clear that it was not a courtesy visit. It should not be surprising that weapon dealers who work for the russian federation have visited Sudan.

Some of the readers may be surprised to ask: what can be purchased in Sudan?

In fact, this country has a powerful defence industry, in particular, it is a home to a large military-industrial corporation, the Military Industry Corporation, which produces products compatible with the systems in service with the russian federation. Sudan has strong ties with russia, both official, which have been developed since Soviet times, and semi-legal, which are carried out through PMK “Wagner”.

However, each secret sooner or later becomes known to the entire world.

Currently, Sudan is trying to completely get out of the international sanctions that were imposed on this state back in 2018. But if Sudan sells weapons to russia, then the lifting of sanctions can be forgotten for many years. Based on strategic considerations, such equipment is clearly not in the national interests of this country. On the other hand, the lifting of sanctions will become much closer if Sudan says a “no” to the supply of weapons to the aggressor country.

Ukraine and our Western partners must act as a united front against russia's new weapons. We need to combine the efforts and capabilities of both diplomats and intelligence agencies to prevent such a scenario.

After all, every new munition, every new missile, every new drone supplied to the russian army is another strike by the occupiers on the positions of our soldiers, on peaceful Ukrainian cities, on critical infrastructure.

These are new deaths that we can prevent.

 

MORE ABOUT

18:17 03.10.2022
Mobilization in a russian style, or Will the "Chmobiki" be able to change the situation at the front?

Mobilization in a russian style, or Will the "Chmobiki" be able to change the situation at the front?

11:02 18.07.2022
I am Vinnytsia. I am Ukraine. We are Ukraine

I am Vinnytsia. I am Ukraine. We are Ukraine

21:07 29.06.2022
USSR version 2.0 or “legitimate fugitive” returns?

USSR version 2.0 or “legitimate fugitive” returns?

18:52 05.06.2022
100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

22:49 30.05.2022
The Culmination of the Donbas Battle: Will Heavy Weapons Arrive In Ukraine On Time?

The Culmination of the Donbas Battle: Will Heavy Weapons Arrive In Ukraine On Time?

10:54 30.05.2022
The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

16:34 23.05.2022
Information Defence: Analytical Review of the Situation during the Last Week (May 15-22, 2022)

Information Defence: Analytical Review of the Situation during the Last Week (May 15-22, 2022)

09:54 11.05.2022
Information Defence: Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of May 10th

Information Defence: Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of May 10th

10:35 10.05.2022
Information Defence: Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of May 9th

Information Defence: Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of May 9th

09:43 08.05.2022
Information Defence: Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of May 7th

Information Defence: Military-Political Situation in Ukraine as of May 7th

AD

HOT NEWS

ALEXANDER STOROZHUK

How to Recognize a Fake Charity

IHOR ZHDANOV

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

YEVGENIY ZAKHAROV

On documenting international crimes committed by the Russian occupiers

IHOR ZHDANOV

The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

IHOR ZHDANOV

Information Defence: Analytical Review of the Situation during the Last Week (May 15-22, 2022)

LATEST

OLEKSANDR MARTYNENKO

INTERFAX-UKRAINE. WE ARE 30 YEARS OLD. WE ARE 270 DAYS

ALEXANDER LARIN

Will restaffing of Ukraine’s NOC be enough to power reforms in the country’s sport system?

IRINA SHKOLNIK

Autonomy is a guarantee of the work: How commercial real estate was preparing for the heating season

ALEXANDER LARIN

Why the pledged quantum leap in ukrainians’ sport engagement is impracticable and how this problem may be addressed

EVGENIA LOKTIONOVA

What Ukrainian developers should do – practical advice

YURIY SHCHUKLIN

If agrarians are left in the role of "the raw-material supplement" for speculators in the Ukrainian economy, we won’t be able to succeed on European and world markets

DMYTRO DUTCHYN

Threats of artificial shortage of tv ad resource

YURIY BUTSA

The negotiations conducted by our team led to the alignment of the approach of the private and public sectors, which are rarely unanimous in their position

SERHII KHOMENKO

How to get through the coming winter with minimal losses for shopping centers of Ukraine

JANEZ KOPAČ

The renewable energy sources policy will be a test if the Ukrainian future is renewable

AD
AD
AD
AD