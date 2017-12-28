Reforms topic dividing Ukraine, can break the country due to meanings substitution – Horbulin

The topic of reforms has become disuniting in Ukraine and the process of implementing reforms dominates the result, misinterpreting it, Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies and adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbulin has said.

"We are entering a strategically dangerous phase when "reforming" becomes a strange matter, where at first the process "simply" outwardly dominates the result ... and then replaces it internally. As a result, many key, meaningful values of reforms are transformed into a kind of simulacrum where the process is seen as a result, and internal regress - external progress," he wrote in his article published in the weekly 'Mirror of the Week. Ukraine' on Thursday.

Horbulin explains that many reforms in Ukraine are launched, but "die" at the stage of practical implementation. The decisions made within their implementation are often ambivalent, ill-conceived and formed in such a way that they can be reported to the donor structures, but not to start the process in a full way.

"And this is a dig at not only authorities, but also at a variety of "reformers" from the outside: the first often lacks the will to change "as it was" to what is "needed" and the second lacks knowledge, real motivation and perseverance," he writes.

Horbulin notes that after 2014 there were hopes that the reforms would lead to the creation of a European model of the state and economy, lead to the eradication of perverse phenomena and consolidate society.

"I will venture to make a provocative conclusion, but the consolidation of society on the reform issue has failed - the theme of "reforms" has become more disuniting and is gradually threatening to tear the country itself. It would be more accurate to say that the deconsolidating role is performed not by the reforms themselves (the importance of which everyone unconditionally recognizes), but by the things they are accompanied with," he says.

In addition, the expert notes that the next split lines are held around the fight against corruption, which "in 2017 turned into a kind of fetish phenomenon."