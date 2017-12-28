Facts

18:02 28.12.2017

Reforms topic dividing Ukraine, can break the country due to meanings substitution – Horbulin

Reforms topic dividing Ukraine, can break the country due to meanings substitution – Horbulin

 The topic of reforms has become disuniting in Ukraine and the process of implementing reforms dominates the result, misinterpreting it, Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies and adviser to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbulin has said.

"We are entering a strategically dangerous phase when "reforming" becomes a strange matter, where at first the process "simply" outwardly dominates the result ... and then replaces it internally. As a result, many key, meaningful values of reforms are transformed into a kind of simulacrum where the process is seen as a result, and internal regress - external progress," he wrote in his article published in the weekly 'Mirror of the Week. Ukraine' on Thursday.

Horbulin explains that many reforms in Ukraine are launched, but "die" at the stage of practical implementation. The decisions made within their implementation are often ambivalent, ill-conceived and formed in such a way that they can be reported to the donor structures, but not to start the process in a full way.

"And this is a dig at not only authorities, but also at a variety of "reformers" from the outside: the first often lacks the will to change "as it was" to what is "needed" and the second lacks knowledge, real motivation and perseverance," he writes.

Horbulin notes that after 2014 there were hopes that the reforms would lead to the creation of a European model of the state and economy, lead to the eradication of perverse phenomena and consolidate society.

"I will venture to make a provocative conclusion, but the consolidation of society on the reform issue has failed - the theme of "reforms" has become more disuniting and is gradually threatening to tear the country itself. It would be more accurate to say that the deconsolidating role is performed not by the reforms themselves (the importance of which everyone unconditionally recognizes), but by the things they are accompanied with," he says.

In addition, the expert notes that the next split lines are held around the fight against corruption, which "in 2017 turned into a kind of fetish phenomenon."

РЕКЛАМА
Загрузка...
РЕКЛАМА

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine's national interests and U.S. external interests coincide, but situation may change

Blockade of Donbas occupied territories will put off reintegration – Horbulin

LATEST

More than 500,000 persons made online appointment at doctor's in 2017 as part of medical reform

PGO chief sees SAPO's decision to close criminal case against MP Dovhy as unacceptable

Court seizes property of UMH group

Ukraine did not transfer witness in case on MH17 tragedy to occupied Donbas – Hrytsak

Poroshenko orders resumption of talks on return of Ukrainians held in Russia, occupied territories

President signs laws needed for health care reform

Yanukovych's appeal to Putin on March 1, 2014 made 'on Kremil orders' - witness Senchenko

Social Policy Ministry suggests paying UAH 100,000 to each of freed Ukrainian hostages

Over 73 tonnes of ICRC relief being transported to Donbas

OSCE welcome exchange of detainees between Ukraine, self-proclaimed Donbas republics

РЕКЛАМА
Interfax-Ukraine
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА
РЕКЛАМА

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

РЕКЛАМА