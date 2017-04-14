Facts

14:00 14.04.2017

Blockade of Donbas occupied territories will put off reintegration – Horbulin

Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Volodymyr Horbulin believes that the termination of trade and economic ties with the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions will delay the reintegration of Donbas.

"We must admit that the cessation of trade and economic operations with ORDLO will delay the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories," he said at the round table titled "Trade Blockade of Donbas: Losses or Achievements?" in Kyiv On Friday.

At the same time Horbulin stressed the importance of terminating trade with the occupied territories of Donbas: "This decision is necessary, long-awaited and at the same time belated for at least a year and a half [...] Of course, the establishment of restrictions and control over the movement of persons, vehicles and cargo through the disengagement line within the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is forced, despite this, their positive influence is beyond doubt."

According to him, the blockade will contribute to the restoration of consensus in the Ukrainian community.

