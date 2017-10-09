Facts

12:24 09.10.2017

Smart-Holding pays UAH 5 mln bail for director of Ukrgazvydobutok

 Private joint-stock company Smart-Holding sent UAH 5 million to the account of the State Treasury Service as a bail for director of private joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobutok, part of the holding, and Khakiv volunteer Vadym Mokhov, Spokesman of Smart-Holding Yevhen Zahorulko has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to a copy of the transfer order, the funds were paid on Monday, October 9.

As reported, Khakivsky district court of Kharkiv region has arrested director of private joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobutok and Kharkiv volunteer Vadym Mokhov with a UAH 5 million bail option under a request of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. Initially the Prosecutor's Office asked to appoint a UAH 32 million bail.

On October 5, 2017, police detained Mokhov, who is charged with committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 240 (illegal mining) and Part 5 of Article 191 (large scale embezzlement by abuse of office).

It was established that the deposit use license of the company was suspended due to the failure to comply with the instructions of the State Agency for Geology and Deposits, but the enterprise did not stop its activity and continued to extract gas and gas condensate illegally.

