Court arrests Ukrgazvydobutok's director with UAH 5 mln bail option

Khakivsky district court of Kharkiv region has arrested director of private joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobutok and Kharkiv volunteer Vadym Mokhov with a bail option under a request of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"The court arrested Mokhov for 60 days with a UAH 5 million bail option. We asked for a larger bail – UAH 32 million," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

Mokhov's defending lawyer Oleh Holovkov said that they plan to challenge the court decision.

"On Monday will be pay the bail and will file a counterclaim against the pretrial restriction," Holovkov said.

As reported, on October 5, 2017, police detained Mokhov. Mokhov is charged with committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 240 (illegal mining) and Part 5 of Article 191 (large scale embezzlement by abuse of office).

It was established that the deposit use license of the company was suspended due to the failure to comply with the instructions of the State Agency for Geology and Deposits, but the enterprise did not stop its activity and continued to extract gas and gas condensate illegally.

"According to preliminary data, this activity inflicted multi-million losses," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.