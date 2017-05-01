Facts

18:21 01.05.2017

Poroshenko approves ratification of convention on avoiding double taxation between Ukraine, Malta

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on ratification of the Convention between the governments of Ukraine and Malta on avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion with respect to income taxes.

The press service of the Ukrainian president reported on Monday that the convention and the protocol to it were signed in Kyiv on September 4, 2013.

"The document is an important step in expanding the bilateral contractual and legislative base between Ukraine and Malta. It would help to deepen cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, in particular via reducing mutual tax obstacles," the press service said.

As reported, Ukraine's Verkhovna Rafa on April 13, 2017 passed the law on the ratification of the Convention between the governments of Ukraine and Malta on avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion with respect to income taxes.

Interfax-Ukraine
