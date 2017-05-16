Facts

17:51 16.05.2017

Malta could become big transport hub for Ukraine – Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said Malta could become a hub for Ukrainian agrarian businesses to supply northern Africa and open new opportunities for Ukrainian metallurgical products.

The president's website page expressed enthusiasm in a post about the possibilities following a joint press conference in Malta with Poroshenko on Tuesday.

The president also expressed Ukraine's willingness to open an office for the Antonov aircraft company, in order to develop Ukraine's aviation industry.

Attention during the visit was focused on possibilities of developing cooperation between Ukraine and Africa and using Malta as a big sea transportation hub.

