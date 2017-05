President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has announced a state visit to Malta in the coming days.

"The other day I am leaving for Malta on a state visit and it was under the chairmanship of Malta [in the EU] when this great progress took place," he said in an interview with 1 plus 1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the visit will take place on May 16-17 this year.