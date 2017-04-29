Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, six wounded on Friday in ATO zone

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed, six were wounded in the Anti-Terrorist Operation zone on Friday, the Defense Ministry's spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, said.

"As a result of active hostilities, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and six others were wounded," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Saturday.

Lysenko said that in Krasnohorivka one serviceman was killed, and four were injured, with one being in a very serious condition. Another soldier was killed near Pavlopil as a car was blown up on an explosive device. One serviceman was wounded in Zaitseve and one in Verkhniotortetsk in enemy shelling.

The Defense Ministry spokesman also stressed that the situation in the ATO zone had escalated on Friday evening in all areas.

Earlier, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported that on Friday militants fired on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 70 times, as a result of which two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and six were wounded.