Ukrainian sportsman comes second at European Weightlifting Championship

Ukrainian weightlifter Anastasia Lysenko has won a silver medal at the European Weightlifting Championships in Split (Croatia).

Lysenko lifted a total of 277 kg in the weight category up to 90 kg.

Russian sportsman Tatyana Kashirina took gold medal of the championship in the category up to 90 kg. A representative of Hungary Krisztina Magat took the bronze medal.