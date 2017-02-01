Facts

17:23 01.02.2017

Turchynov sees no grounds for evacuation of Avdiyivka residents

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said during a visit to Avdiyivka that there are currently no grounds for the evacuation of local residents.

"No person froze in this time, assistance is being provided to the people, medical establishments are working. There are no grounds for people's evacuation," Turchynov told reporters after a meeting in the Avdiyivka city military-civilian administration on Wednesday afternoon.

A headquarters led by Pavlo Zhebrivsky, the head of the Donetsk military-civilian regional administration, is working, he said. Heat and water supply is being restored in the city. Repair teams have gone to the site where power lines were damaged, using the ceasefire.

"We hope that they will be restored in the nearest future and the city will go back to normal life. This morning, there was a powerful attack using Grad systems, buildings were damaged, civilians were wounded," Turchynov said.

Speaking about the ceasefire agreements, Turchynov said: "We are using every opportunity to restore the power lines, without which the [Avdiyivka] coke-chemical plant will not work normally and the city infrastructure cannot function."

The Ukrainian emergency services and the Donetsk region's administration earlier stated readiness for the evacuation of residents of Avdiyivka.

Interfax-Ukraine
