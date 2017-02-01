Facts

15:50 01.02.2017

Militants open fire on energy workers, fireworkers of State Emergency Service in Avdiyivka

Militants opened fire on the brigades of energy workers and pyrotechnic groups accompanying them of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, thus violating the cease fire regime declared by them until 17:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said.

"Pyrotechnic groups of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and brigades of power engineers near Avdiyivka are being shelled. People are lying on the ground. There are no wounded and killed people. Nasty provocateurs [!]," Avakov wrote on his Twitter about 15:20 p.m.

Interfax-Ukraine
