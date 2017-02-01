Truce in Avdiyivka will last until 17:00 Wed

A truce in the town of Avdiyivka in Donbas will last until 17:00 local time on Wednesday, as repair teams have already started working, First Deputy Chairman of Donetsk regional military and civilian administration Yevhen Vilinsky has said.

"Avdiyivka. Truce until 17:00. The teams are working," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

As was earlier reported, the Russian members of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire and stabilization of the situation along the line of contact in Donbas have provided a written guarantee to the Ukrainian authorities of Donetsk region that fire will be ceased for repairs in Avdiyivka.

Head of the Donetsk regional military and civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky informed that repair teams had already set out for repairing a power line near the town.