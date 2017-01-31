Intense battles in Avdiyivka area ongoing

Fierce battles are ongoing in the Avdiyivka area as of noon on Tuesday, militants are using heavy weaponry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 72nd separate mechanized brigade's assistant commander Oleksandr Samarsky told journalists.

"The battle is very intense and continues," Samarsky said.

Asked to comment on the situation with the territories previously taken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Samarsky said: "We are holding them completely. What has been under our control remains under our control."