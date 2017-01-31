Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed, 35 injured near Avdiyivka over past 2 days

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost seven servicemen killed and 35 injured over the past two days due to the escalation of the situation in the Avdiyivka area (Donetsk region), Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary Oleksandr Turchynov said.

"We have lost four combatants, 12 have been injured over the day before yesterday, and over the past 24 hours there are three killed and many more injured - 23," Turchynov said at a meeting with Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis on Tuesday.