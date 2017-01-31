There is preliminary information on cease fire regime in Avdiyivka since midday – Zhebrivsky

According to preliminary information, starting from 12:00, the silence mode will be set in Avdiyivka. Work will then commence to restore energy supply to the town, head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky said.

"As of 11:40 a.m. militants continue firing Avdiyivka from heavy weapons. There is still no ceasefire. The Russian side has not provided written confirmation of the cease-fire regime yet. There is preliminary information about the cease fire regime at 12:00. Repair teams are ready to immediately begin works on the restoration of power lines," Zhebrivsky wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.