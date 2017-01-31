Facts

12:59 31.01.2017

There is preliminary information on cease fire regime in Avdiyivka since midday – Zhebrivsky

According to preliminary information, starting from 12:00, the silence mode will be set in Avdiyivka. Work will then commence to restore energy supply to the town, head of the Donetsk regional military-civilian administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky said.

"As of 11:40 a.m. militants continue firing Avdiyivka from heavy weapons. There is still no ceasefire. The Russian side has not provided written confirmation of the cease-fire regime yet. There is preliminary information about the cease fire regime at 12:00. Repair teams are ready to immediately begin works on the restoration of power lines," Zhebrivsky wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

IMPORTANT

Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed, 35 injured near Avdiyivka over past 2 days

Poroshenko summons military cabinet on situation in Avdiyivka on Tuesday

Militants shell Avdiyivka by Grads

ATO HQ reports three Ukrainian soldiers killed, twenty wounded, 70 shelling attacks in its positions over past day

Avdiyivka attack repulsed, fighting is underway

LATEST

Yelchenko in his letter to UN Secretary General: We demand Russia stop fighting in eastern Ukraine

Onyshchenko accuses Poroshenko of demanding kickback from Akhmetov for gas assets, the latter denies

Denmark to coordinate anti-corruption project, develop reform support strategy in Ukraine

Russian mission to JCCC guarantees Avdiyivka ceasefire for repairs

Poroshenko initiates extraordinary TCG meeting due to situation in Avdiyivka

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING