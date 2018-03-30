Economy

17:49 30.03.2018

Ukraine not buying coal, steel produced in occupied part of Donbas - Zhebrivsky

 Coal produced in non-government controlled areas in Donetsk region is supplied to Russia, as well as some enterprises that continue to work in certain areas of Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk regional civil and military administration, Pavlo Zhebrivsky, has said.

"Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works aunched, and Makiyivka Metallurgical Plant is running a bit. Some mines such as Komsomolets Donbasu, Skochynsky mine, Zasiadko mine, are producing some very serious coals. They also launched some coke and chemical plants. In principle, coke is supplied to metallurgical factories of temporarily occupied Donetsk region and to Russia," Zhebrivsky told the 112 Ukraine television channel on Friday.

At the same time, he expressed doubt that this coal enters Ukraine.

"Even if Ukraine takes anthracite coal from Russia, customs officers check it on the border, and it is possible to distinguish between anthracite coal extracted on the territory of temporarily occupied Donetsk region and in the territory of Rostov or other regions of Russia."

Zhebrivsky stressed that laboratory studies had not currently confirmed any fact of the entrance into Ukraine of Russian coal extracted in the occupied territory.

"These are also no metallurgical products [that enter Ukraine] since they actually come to Turkey and were also supplied to Poland," he added.

According to Zhebrivsky, "after a serious scandal" Poland stopped purchasing coal from occupied Donbas through Russia.

