Facts

12:00 31.01.2017

Militants shell Avdiyivka by Grads

Militants fired on Avdiyivka using four Grad packages about 6 a.m., a press officer of the 72d separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on the 112.Ukraine TV channel.

"According to reports from Donetsk, people saw that there were shootings from four different points, four different military facilities. Shells were hit the old part of the town. The town is burning. There are victims among the civilian population," the spokesperson said.

She added that the number of victims and injured persons are being specified.

