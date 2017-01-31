ATO HQ reports three Ukrainian soldiers killed, twenty wounded, 70 shelling attacks in its positions over past day

The militants fired positions of the Ukrainian military 71 times in Donbas over the past day, the press center of the Anti-Terrorist operation (ATO) said on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

"Three of our soldiers were killed, twenty wounded and four injured," a statement says.

The tensest situation remains in the Donetsk sector, near Avdiyivka. Illegal armed formations used 152 and 122 mm guns, 120 and 82 mm mortars, rocket-propelled grenades and small arms there. They also repeatedly shelled Zaitseve, Troyitske, Kamyanka, Novotroyitske, Luhanske, Nevelske and Opytne. Pisky and Avdiyivka were shelled during the day by tanks.

In the Mariupol sector invaders fired on Vodiane and Krasnohorivka using 152 and 122 mm artillery. Mortars of various calibers were applied for shelling at Novotroyitske, Krasnohorivka, Novohryhorivka, Talakivka and Lebedynske. Rocket-propelled grenades and small arms were used to attack Pavlopil, Talakivka, Lebedynske, Hnutove, Shyrokyne and Vodiane. Novohryhorivka was fired by the enemy's infantry combat vehicles.

In the Luhansk sector mortars were used to fire at Troyitske, Popasna, Novo-Oleksandrivka. Rocket-propelled grenades – at Novozvanivka and Stanytsia Luhanska.