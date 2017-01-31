Avdiyivka attack repulsed, fighting is underway

An attack of one of the divisions of the illegal armed formations near the town of Avdiyivka of Donetsk region has been repulsed. As a result, several militants have been liquidated, including the militant nicknamed as Consul, the head of the Donetsk region's Kyiv-appointed military-civilian administration, Pavlo Zhebrivsky, said.

"Our forces have repulsed the attack. Several militants have been killed. A terrorist, nicknamed as Consul, is among the killed militants. Now the fighting is underway," Zhebrivsky wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning, with reference to the commander of the 72d separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.