Facts

09:49 31.01.2017

Ukrainian authorities preparing to evacuate residents from Avdiyivka

Up to 8,000 residents of Avdiyivka can be evacuated in the course of the day, the head of the Donetsk region's Kyiv-appointed military-civilian administration, Pavlo Zhebrivsky, said.

"We have coordinated the efforts of the heads of towns and districts of the region in the event of a possible evacuation of Avdiyivka residents. As of now, we can evacuate up to 8,000 people in the course of the day. The region's towns are ready to receive up to 9,000 people. The region's institutions for children are ready to receive more than 1,000 children any time," a report posted on his Facebook account said.

