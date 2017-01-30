Facts

18:50 30.01.2017

Militants using tanks, artillery near Avdiyivka

Militants are conducting shellings of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using proscribed weapons near the city of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said.

"Last night the situation was a lot calmer, but the active phase began this morning. The enemy is conducting shellings from proscribed weapons, in particular, tanks and artillery," Poltorak said on Monday.

He said that an "assault operation" of militants lasted the entire day.

The minister also said that the Ukrainian servicemen have seized a stronghold of militants.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier that five servicemen were killed and another 14 injured in the anti-terrorist operation zone in the past 24 hours, and the overwhelming majority of losses occurred during hostilities in Avdiyivka.

