Facts

18:41 24.01.2017

New ASF outbreaks recorded in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk regions

Ukraine's State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Rights Protection has reported that African swine fever (ASF) was diagnosed during the examination of the selected samples of biological material of the pigs in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk regions.

Since January 17 in private households of citizens in Balakliya (Kharkiv region), Sloviansk (Donetsk region), Ivanivka (Kherson region) and Novoaidar (Luhansk region) pigs have died.

Measures are being taken to localize the disease on the site of the outbreak and prevent the spread of ASF pathogens.

The ASF virus is the causative agent of ASF. The virus causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in pigs, but persistently infects its natural hosts, warthogs, bush pigs and soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, without any visible symptoms. There is currently no vaccine against ASF.

IMPORTANT

Three more suspects in Onyschenko gas case detained

Poroshenko refuses to talk to Russian journalists in Helsinki

Justice ministry backs creation of working group to shape e-declarations inspecting rules over NACP sabotage

NATO delegation arrives in Ukraine

Hug discusses with Zakharchenko SMM observers' movement, repair works guarantee

LATEST

Poltorak stresses importance of free movement of OSCE SMM in Donbas

OSCE SMM working on diversifying its activities in Donbas

Russian secret services spread anti-Semitic sentiments in Ukraine

We should be ready for cyber attacks against Ukraine, Europe and U.S.

Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas in past 24 hours

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
автосалон mercedes
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING