18:59 29.03.2018

Poland tightens control at border checkpoints with Ukraine due to spread of ASF

Polish border guards are strengthening control at the border checkpoints on the eastern border of the country in connection with the spread of the African swine fever virus (ASF) in Poland, the Polish Radio online edition informs.

"Tightened control is needed especially now, when the number of people crossing the eastern border of Poland is increasing. This is due to the pre-holiday period," Piotr Pogorzelski, an officer from the customs department of the State Tax Administration of Poland, said.

According to him, during the past year Polish border guards had detained nearly 200 tonnes of illegally transported products of animal origin.

"They are seized and destroyed near the border checkpoint. Most often we conduct such procedures at the border checkpoints with Ukraine, Belarus, as well as with Kaliningrad region," the official said.

According to the chief veterinary inspectorate, products that are illegally imported to Poland from outside the EU can influence the development of the ASF virus in the vicinity of Warsaw. The last case of the disease was recorded there a week ago.

