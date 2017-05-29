Economy

17:20 29.05.2017

ASF outbreak reported in Odesa region

Ukraine's service for food safety and consumer protection has received data confirming an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) among pigs in Odesa region.

According to the agency's press service, the outbreak ASF was registered in the village of Yaroslavka (Odesa region) when Four pigs died from the ailment.

Biopsies of the dead pigs conducted at the state scientific research institute's laboratory for diagnostics and animal sanitary expertise on May 26 confirmed the diagnosis.

According to preliminary information, there were 49 pigs at the site of the outbreak.

With the aim of coordinating efforts to localize and liquidate the ASF outbreak a meeting of the state anti-epidemic commission at the Saratska district administration was held. A plan was approved to liquidate the ASF outbreak and localize the outbreak.

Measures to prevent the spread of ASF are being taken at the epicenter of the outbreak.

The ASF virus is the causative agent of ASF. The virus causes a hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates in pigs, but persistently infects its natural hosts, warthogs, bush pigs and soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, without any visible symptoms. There is currently no vaccine against ASF.

Interfax-Ukraine
