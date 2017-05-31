Turkish Onur company wins two tenders for road repairs worth UAH 1 bln in Lviv region

Turkish company Onur Construction International LLC has won two tenders for building sections of public roads in Lviv region for a total amount of UAH 968 million.

According to data from the ProZorro procurement system, Onur Construction International won a tender for the repairs of the public highway T-18-06 Rivne-Mlyniv-Berestechko-Busk-Peremyshliany on a section with a length of 23 km. The company offered the final price of UAH 227.99 million, which is UAH 100,000 less than the expected value. Of these, UAH 378,000 will be the company's profit.

The company also won a tender for the repairs of the public highway N-13 Lviv-Sambir-Uzhgorod on a section 62.5 km long in Lviv region. The company offered the final price of UAH 740.4 million, which is UAH 700,000 less than the expected price. Of these, UAH 378,000 will be the company's profit.

Onur Construction International has been involved in road construction and repairs in Ukraine. Its owners are citizens of Turkey.